5 Killed, Including 3 Kids, In 'Devastating' Alberta House Fire

ROCHFORT BRIDGE, Alta. — Two adults and three children died in a house fire northwest of Edmonton, RCMP said Friday.

Emergency crews were called about the blaze in the hamlet of Rochfort Bridge near Mayerthorpe, about 100 kilometres from the Alberta capital, on Thursday afternoon.

One person was found dead in the home and, following a more extensive search, the other bodies were discovered, police said.

Cpl. Deanna Fontaine said there is nothing to indicate the deaths are criminal.

No names have been released, but resident Michelle Trudzic said it was a family that died in the fire.