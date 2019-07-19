Judge Blasts Alberta Mental Health Act After Patient Held For Months

Alberta Health Services Calgary Foothills Medical Centre, one of the largest hospitals in Canada, is seen here.

CALGARY — An Alberta judge has found parts of the province’s Mental Health Act unconstitutional after it was used to hold a man against his will for nine months and treat him with psychiatric drugs.

″(The man) suffered multiple breaches of his fundamental rights to life, liberty and security,” wrote Queen’s Bench Justice Kristine Eidsvik in a ruling released Wednesday.

Eidsvik was addressing issues left over from a 2015 ruling, which originally allowed the man, a member of a B.C. First Nation, to leave the Calgary hospital in which he had been detained. The issues she ruled on this week involved constitutional matters.

According to Eidsvik’s written decision, the man was originally brought to Calgary Foothills hospital in 2014 with injuries suffered in a hit-and-run. He was treated and released, but during his stay, he lost his apartment and was homeless upon his release.

The man, who was 49 at the time, wound up living in a home for substance abusers and was subsequently re-admitted to hospital for further treatment for his previous injuries, as well as other ailments. After 20 days, the man improved and asked to be released.