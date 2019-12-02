Dean Bennett/THE CANADIAN PRESS Police stand outside of the Alberta Legislature after being called for a weapons complaint related to a body on the front steps of building on Dec. 2, 2019.

EDMONTON — The Alberta legislature adjourned for a few hours Monday after a shooting on the front steps of the building.

Edmonton police said they were called to the building mid-afternoon and that what happened was “non-criminal.”

Authorities blocked the entrances to the public square in front of the legislature while they investigated a body, which they covered with a pink blanket.

A statement from the Alberta government said there was no danger to anyone else at the scene.

Police said the scene has been handed over to the Alberta sheriffs, who have jurisdiction over the legislature grounds.