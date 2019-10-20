CALGARY — Alberta’s police watchdog is probing an officer-involved shooting in Calgary, which investigators say began when a vehicle drove towards a military parade and ended with two suspects in custody.

Calgary police say their officers were supporting the downtown event on Saturday afternoon when the vehicle rounded a corner, drove around barriers and headed for the parade.

Police say officers tried to block the vehicle with a cruiser, but the suspects made a U-turn in what investigators describe as an attempt to flee.

A police news release says an officer shot their gun and the vehicle went about two blocks farther before hitting another vehicle and stopping.