EDMONTON —Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is isolating at home after one of his cabinet ministers tested positive for COVID-19.
A spokesman for Kenney said the premier went into self-isolation Wednesday afternoon after learning that Municipal Affairs Minister Tracy Allard was infected.
Shortly before that, Kenney was speaking in the legislature during question period.
“Despite not showing any symptoms, the premier is currently being tested out of an abundance of caution,” deputy press secretary Harrison Fleming said in a statement.
Fleming said Allard had been isolating since the weekend because a close contact tested positive. When Allard received her positive test result Wednesday afternoon, Kenney immediately went into isolation, he said.
“Minister Allard’s close contacts are currently being notified and will be advised to isolate and get tested,” Fleming said. “We are not currently aware of any close contacts of Minister Allard’s showing symptoms.“
Allard participated in a government announcement Monday via video conference and has not been in the legislature since the session began Tuesday, Fleming added.
Transportation Minister Ric McIver, as well as United Conservative Party MLAs Angela Pitt, Peter Guthrie and Nathan Neudorff are also entering self-isolation, as they had interactions with Allard last week. None are currently showing symptoms, Fleming said.
Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the province’s chief medical officer of health, was being consulted on the response, he said.
Also Wednesday, the province reported 406 new cases of COVID-19 — its highest single-day tally since the pandemic began in March.
There were 3,372 active cases in Alberta and three new deaths. So far, 296 people in the province have died from the virus. A total of 113 people were being treated in hospitals, 16 of which were in intensive care.
Kenney and federal Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole were criticized on social media over the weekend after they appeared side by side without masks during a livestreamed United Conservative Party general meeting. O’Toole tested positive for the novel coronavirus last month and has since recovered.
The Alberta government has said all necessary precautions were taken for the event.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 21, 2020.