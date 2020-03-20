Alberta Mom Pleads Guilty To Killing Husband; Son Helped Hide Body

EDMONTON — An Alberta woman has pleaded guilty in the death of her husband, who had been missing for six years before police found his body in a slough. Helen Naslund, who is 58, pleaded guilty on Thursday in an Edmonton courtroom to manslaughter for the 2011 shooting of 49-year old Miles Naslund on a farm near Holden, Alta. The couple’s 28-year old son, Neil Naslund, pleaded guilty to offering an indignity to human remains. The mother and son were initially charged with first-degree murder and offering an indignity to human remains.

Daniel Tadevosyan via Getty Images

Court of Queen’s Bench Justice Sterling Sanderman accepted both guilty pleas. Sanderman, calling the couple’s marriage a tumultuous one, also accepted an agreed statement of facts that showed there had been a domineering pattern of abuse. The document says Helen Naslund shot her husband twice in the back of his head with a 22-calibre pistol when he was in bed in September 2011. It says she and her son put his body in a metal truckbox and used a boat to dump it in a swampy area. They threw the gun in another slough and buried his car in a farmer’s field, the document says.