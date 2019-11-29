Alberta Plans To Cut 500 Nursing Jobs Over 3 years

EDMONTON — Alberta plans to eliminate 500 nursing positions over the next three years in what the union representing registered nurses calls a betrayal of trust and a broken promise to maintain front-line care.

David Harrigan, labour negotiator for the United Nurses of Alberta, says the move by Alberta Health Services means at least 750 nurses will be out of work once job-sharing is factored in.

“It means a very significant number of layoffs. It means longer wait lists. It means less care. It likely means more privatization,” Harrigan said Friday after learning of the decision in a meeting with the health agency.

“This government made an absolute promise there would be no reduction in front-line care. We met this morning and were told the exact opposite.”

Going into collective bargaining

Alberta Health Services, which is heading into collective bargaining with nurses next year, said in a letter that it wanted to give nurses a heads-up on finances and staffing.

In the letter, AHS said jobs will be eliminated through attrition until the end of March, after which it will use “all options” it has under the collective bargaining agreement.

“Total (full-time equivalent) impact over the next three years is estimated to be 500,” Raelene Fitz, lead negotiator for AHS, said in the letter.