Alberta Minister, Top Kenney Aide Out After Holiday Travel Controversy

EDMONTON — The hammer has dropped on members of the Alberta government caucus and staff who recently travelled abroad during the COVID-19 crisis. Premier Jason Kenney, in a Facebook post, says he has accepted the resignation of Municipal Affairs Minister Tracy Allard and he has asked his chief of staff Jamie Huckabay to step down.

Other backbench members of his United Conservative caucus who travelled to sunnier climes over the holidays have been stripped of responsibilities. Jeremy Nixon is no longer parliamentary secretary for civil society and Jason Stephan is out at Treasury Board. Tanya Fir, Pat Rehn and Tany Yao have also lost their legislature committee responsibilities. Kenney says he has listened to anger from the public in recent days and acted. “By travelling abroad over the holidays, these individuals demonstrated extremely poor judgment,” Kenney wrote Monday. “Albertans have every right to expect that people in positions of public trust be held to a higher standard of conduct during the COVID-19 pandemic. “Millions of Albertans have made real sacrifices over the past 10 months to help keep each other safe. They are right to be angry about people in positions of leadership vacationing outside of the country.”