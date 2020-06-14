It was a wild Saturday night in southern Alberta as tornadoes were spotted and Calgary was hit by torrential rain and hail.

Environment Canada said a tornado was spotted at 7:37 p.m. near New Dayton, moving 60 km/h to the northeast.

A tornado was seen about 30 minutes later near Barnwell, followed by reports of possible tornadoes in Taber and Brooks.

Storm chasers and meteorologists posted incredible images of the weather activity.