Alberta Surgeon Found Guilty Of Misconduct After Hanging Noose In Hospital

GRANDE PRAIRIE, Alta. — A surgeon in northwestern Alberta has been found guilty of unprofessional conduct for hanging a rope in the shape of a noose on an operating room door.

The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta said in a decision released Wednesday that Dr. Wynand Wessels “acted with the intention of sending a message that would be reasonably interpreted as intimidating or threatening.”

The decision did not determine the doctor was motivated by racism.

“The evidence established that the rope was perceived by some people as a racist gesture or as a symbol of racism,” said the decision. “However, there is not enough evidence to support a finding that Dr. Wessels was motivated by racism or intended to create a racist symbol when he hung the rope on the door.”

Sanctions to be determined

The college said sanctions will be determined at a later hearing. The doctor’s permit to practise medicine is currently active.

The rope was put on a door leading to an operating room at the Queen Elizabeth II Hospital in Grand Prairie, Alta., on June 24, 2016. It was a location where medical and hospital staff could see it, said the decision.

Dr. Wessels, through his lawyer, told a hearing in October that he grew up in South Africa during apartheid and liked making knots.

The orthopedic surgeon suggested the gesture was about team building and based on boy scout activities he did as a child.