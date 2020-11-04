Canada's 1st Confirmed Case Of Rare Swine Flu Found In Alberta

Jason Franson/THE CANADIAN PRESS Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, addresses the media during a news conference on March 20, 2020. The province's top doctor is calling the first confirmed case of H1N2v in Alberta an isolated one.

EDMONTON — Alberta’s chief medical officer of health says Canada’s first confirmed case of H1N2v, a variant swine flu virus found in humans, has been detected in the central part of the province.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw and Dr. Keith Lehman, the province’s chief veterinarian, say in a statement that it’s an isolated case and there’s no increased risk to Albertans.

The statement says the virus was detected in mid-October after an Albertan with mild influenza-like symptoms sought medical care.

Officials say H1N2v is rare with only 27 cases reported globally since 2005, and note there have been no cases in Canada before this one.

H1N2 is known to occur in pigs around the world and is caused by the type A influenza virus.