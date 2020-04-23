Alberta Teen Who Shot German Tourist Sentenced But Won't Return Into Custody

CALGARY — A judge who sentenced a teen to 21 months for shooting a German tourist in the head on a highway west of Calgary has heard that the victim continues to suffer. Horst Stewin was driving with his family in a black SUV on Stoney Nakoda First Nation land on Aug. 2, 2018. Court was told the visitors were in the area because Stewin rides horses and was a fan of the western lifestyle. A bullet shot from another vehicle then struck Stewin in the head. His SUV veered off the road and crashed into some trees. Stewin survived and was transported back to Germany, where doctors removed eight bullet fragments from his brain. Court was told that he is paralyzed on his right side, gets confused and has memory issues. A letter from his son, Daniel Stewin, was read at a sentencing hearing Thursday for the shooter, who was earlier convicted of aggravated assault and recklessly discharging a firearm.

Alberta Courts HO/THE CANADIAN PRESS The crashed car of 60-year-old Horst Stewin who was shot in the left side of the head by someone in a passing car is shown in this undated court handout photo.

Daniel Stewin said his father, now 63, lost his job and can no longer work. “The insurance only paid until May of this year. He may lose his house and needs to live on the money he saved over the years,” he wrote. “He cannot remember the names of things. We are not able to understand a lot of the things he is saying. “Because of this he is very aggressive and violent toward his family. He’s starting to realize what happened. He has serious suicidal ideation.” Court heard the shooting was likely a case of mistaken identity. The driver of the other car testified during the trial that he and his three passengers had been drinking vodka and smoking meth that day. He said he thought the black SUV belonged to a man who had beaten up his younger brother. Joint submission Provincial court Judge George Gaschler accepted a joint submission from the Crown and defence on a sentence of 14 months custody and seven months house arrest. The shooter, who is now 18 but cannot be named, appeared in court via CCTV. Because he has been in custody for the last 15 months, his incarceration is over. He was ordered to live with his father and obtain counselling as required. “A serious life-threatening and permanent injury was caused to Mr. Stewin,” Gaschler told the court. “A sentence must be proportionate to the gravity of the offence and the degree or responsibility for the offender. And the particular background and circumstances of the offenders, especially Indigenous offenders, must be taken into account.”