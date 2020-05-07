ASSOCIATED PRESS Shoppers at an Aldo location in Chicago, Thurs. Dec. 13, 2007. The chain has filed for creditor protection amid shutdowns of non-essential businesses in the COVID-19 pandemic.

MONTREAL ― Aldo Group Inc. says it is filing for creditor protection, stating that it plans to restructure the business as it reels from the hit brought on by COVID-19.

The Montreal-based footwear retailer says e-commerce at its three main brands ― Aldo, Call It Spring and Globo ― will continue and it plans to reopen some storefronts when able to under local guidelines for each location.

Watch: Neiman Marcus, J. Crew among the retailers to declare insolvency amid COVID-19 pandemic. Story continues below.