‘Kind, Caring’ Pilot Identified By Friends In Deadly B.C. Plane Crash

GABRIOLA ISLAND, B.C. — Friends are identifying a kind, caring and skilled pilot among those killed in a plane crash on Gabriola Island. Alex Bahlsen was born in Germany and moved to Cayley, Alta., around 30 years ago, Rasmus Rydstrom-Poulsen said Wednesday. About a year ago, he moved to Mill Bay, B.C., to live with his wife. “He was a kind, caring, very intelligent, adventurous and fun guy — very talented,” said Rydstrom-Poulsen, who is in contact with Bahlsen’s family. Flying was a passion for Bahlsen, who was a flight instructor, charter pilot and owned an airstrip before leaving Alberta. He was also a proud grandfather and “very good friend,” who kept up with the latest technologies, he said. The BC Coroners Service said members of its special investigations unit arrived on the island Wednesday to begin their work to determine the identities of those who died and the circumstances that led to their deaths.

Alex Bahlsen/Facebook Alex Bahlsen is seen here beside an aircraft in a photo posted to his personal Facebook account on Aug. 25, 2019. The flight instructor is being called a generous man by those who knew him.

First responders received reports of a possible plane crash shortly after 6 p.m. local time on Tuesday. The BC Coroners Service and the RCMP confirmed there were multiple fatalities when the small plane went down in a wooded residential area, creating a “significant” debris field. The Transportation Safety Board says it is investigating the crash of a piston twin-engine aircraft that was flying from the Eastern Sierra Regional Airport in Bishop, Calif., to Nanaimo, B.C. “The aircraft was extensively broken up due to high impact forces,” the board said in a news release, adding its investigation team was unable to determine the aircraft registration on Wednesday but will work to continue verifying that information on Thursday. “The total number of people on board has not been verified and no one on board has been identified,” the board said, adding the aircraft was on a private-pleasure flight. The plane was in the process of conducting an instrument approach to the airport in Nanaimo when the crash occurred, the board noted.

Gabriola Island, which has a population of about 4,000, is a 22-minute ferry ride east of Nanaimo. Michael Tumbach, manager at NXT LVL Motors Inc. in Cayley, said Bahlsen would let the company host private car racing events on the airstrip in Alberta. “Alex would actually shut down his airstrip and let us drag race on it,” he said. Bahlsen was a generous man and always invited people from the shop into his house, he said. “He was always willing to help out and make sure everyone else had a good time.” A witness to the crash described a plane hurtling toward the ground and a “huge explosion.” Dave Holme said he ran to look for survivors. “I saw the plane spiralling toward the ground. The engines were going ... but they didn’t sound normal,” Holme recalled Wednesday. “About five houses down from us, I saw it nose-dive into the ground, and then the explosion was just immense ... all the houses completely shook.”

Paolo Gastaldello/THE CANADIAN PRESS The debris from a small plane crash on Gabriola Island, B.C., is seen here on Wednesday. The incident resulted in multiple deaths on Tuesday evening.