Peter MacKay's Campaign Manager Sends Mixed Messages With Blockade Tweet

Peter MacKay / Facebook Conservative leadership hopeful Peter MacKay, left, his campaign manager Alex Nuttall, centre, and former Ontario Progressive Conservative leader Patrick Brown are pictured at a 2018 event.

TORONTO — Peter MacKay’s campaign manager is brushing off claims one of his tweets encouraged violence against Indigenous people, saying that the post about his experience at church speaks for itself. Alex Nuttall, a former Ontario MP who is running MacKay’s campaign for leadership of the federal Conservative Party, raised eyebrows Sunday when he tweeted that his morning at church included complaints from people about an anti-pipeline blockade, as well as an invitation to “the range.”

Okay today might be the best church service ever. People keep walking up to me saying the blockade should go down so that people can heat their homes and then they announced a day at the range for anyone who wants to go. @CalvaryBarrie I love it. — Alex Nuttall MP (Retired) (@AlexNuttallMP) February 23, 2020

Blockades and protests have been set up across the country in solidarity with Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs who oppose Coastal GasLink’s construction of a natural gas pipeline through their traditional B.C. territory. However, elected band councils along the route support the project. The actions have blocked CN and Via Rail lines, which in turn have led to temporary layoffs and impacts on businesses that rely on rail shipments. A blockade organized by the Mohawk First Nation in Tyendinaga, Ont. near Belleville has been up for more than a week. Some people interpreted the second sentence of Nuttall’s tweet as a continuous thought, linking the dismantling of the blockade with target practice at a gun range.

Holy shit @AlexNuttallMP? WTF? The RANGE? You're really out here just openly encouraging what....Canadians to shoot Indigenous people?



Please report this tweet and...I don't know what else. Can we report this to the authorities? It's kind of blatant? pic.twitter.com/a7v8UXJ4ID — Aylan (AY like Day - LAN like LandBack) Couchie (@AylanX) February 23, 2020

This is reprehensible. This is Christian behavior? Threatening violence against peaceful protesters? I’m reporting your tweet. Shameful to hide behind religion when what you are showing yourself to be is a violence seeking racist. Gross. — Gabrielle Miller (@MillerGabrielle) February 23, 2020

Absolutely terrifying and vile. Even if he means “driving range” he should know how it could be misinterpreted. Unbelievable. — Michael Speers 🍞🌹🧡💪 (@michaeljrspeers) February 23, 2020