Over the more than 35 years he’s been hosting “Jeopardy,” almost nothing has fazed Alex Trebek. Not when contestants get too aggressive with the buzzer, or give him cheeky answers, or don’t know the prime minister of his native Canada.

But on Monday’s show, Trebek — who is undergoing treatment for cancer — got emotional when he read one particular Final Jeopardy answer. It came from contestant Dhruv Gaur, a 2018 college champion on the show who attends Brown University.

Gaur clearly didn’t know the answer to the final question (spoiler: “How the Other Half Lives”) so he used the opportunity to pay tribute to Trebek instead, by writing: “What is ...we ♡ you, Alex!”

Watch Trebek’s reply: