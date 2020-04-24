Alex Trebek's 'Losers' Insult Of 'Jeopardy!' Contestant Resurfaces

Throwback Thursday produced a spirited debate on an old “Jeopardy!” episode in which host Alex Trebek pretty much called a contestant a loser.

The wisecrack made the Twitter rounds after “Jeopardy!” announced this week it would air classic reruns in May. The game show shut down tapings in March amid the rising coronavirus pandemic.

In the 2016 episode, Trebek was interviewing eventual winner Susan Cole of Maryland, who perhaps overshared on her and fellow fans’ enthusiasm for “nerdcore hip-hop.”

“It’s people who identify as nerdy, rapping about the things they love, video games, science fiction, having a hard time meeting romantic partners, you know. It’s really catchy and fun,” Cole said.

“Losers, in other words,” Trebek snapped.

Trebek’s teasing has aged well, according to some commenters, who praised his timing and called him a “national treasure.”

Others, not so much.

Alex Trebek's timing of "losers" would rival any comedians. God bless him.

This made me laugh really, really hard. Her earnest description of Nerdcore Hiphop — a completely batshit thing in and of itself — long beat, then—

“Losers, in other words.”

Alex Trebek, you are a savage & a goddamn national treasure.



pic.twitter.com/uPQjgoSXU8 — Michael P Brennan (@BrennanMichaelP) April 23, 2020

Alex Trebek is trending because he called socially awkward nerds "Losers".



Safer at Home Colorado: "Alex Trebek is trending because he called socially awkward nerds 'Losers'. It is not good to attack your target audience, Alex."

Amanda: "America cheering on Alex Trebek for calling a contestant a loser for an interest she shared is what's wrong with the country. Like why isn't he getting eviscerated for it? He was an asshole. not ok."

Thank God: "I saw Alex Trebek trending and thought the rona got him. Nope just owning some losers and being a King"

Mat4yo: "I am a proud 'loser' 😂 Alex Trebek is a great guy and never ceases to make me smile, even when making fun of... me!"