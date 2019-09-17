Alex Trebek Has Resumed Chemotherapy: 'Cancer Is Mysterious'

Alex Trebek is going through another round of chemotherapy after a troubling discovery from his doctors.

The “Jeopardy!” host told “Good Morning America” Tuesday that after he lost 12 pounds in a week and his “numbers went sky high, much higher than they were when I was first diagnosed,” his medical team made a decision.

“The doctors have decided that I have to undergo chemo again and that’s what I’m doing,” he said.

Trebek, who was born in Sudbury, Ont. and attended the University of Ottawa before moving to the U.S. in the 1970s, revealed his stage 4 pancreatic cancer diagnosis in March. His cancer treatment that took him off the game show for several months, and he only returned to the show a few weeks ago.

“I was doing so well. And my numbers went down to the equivalent of a normal human being who does not have pancreatic cancer. So we were all very optimistic. And they said, ‘Good, we’re gonna stop chemo, we’ll start you on immunotherapy,’” Trebek said to “GMA” of that treatment, before things shifted yet again.