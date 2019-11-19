Four more people will testify Tuesday during public hearings in the impeachment investigation into U.S. President Donald Trump.

U.S. army Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, the director for European affairs at the National Security Council, and Jennifer Williams, a top special adviser to U.S. Vice-President Mike Pence for Europe and Russia affairs, will testify Tuesday morning.

Kurt Volker, the former State Department special envoy to Ukraine, and Tim Morrison, who was one of the top Russia experts for the National Security Council, will testify Tuesday afternoon.

U.S. House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) and the committee’s top Republican, Rep. Devin Nunes (Calif.), will direct the questioning.

Read live updates below: