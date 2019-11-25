HuffPost Canada Finds is committed to sourcing the best products that suit your needs. All of our picks are independently curated. At times, we may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Merlas via Getty Images

Black Friday is ideal for those last-minute Christmas presents you’re not really keen on paying full price for—especially if you’re shopping for yourself. But maybe you have a best friend who’s obsessed with luxury skincare products, or know a makeup artist who’s looking to expand their kit. Whoever it is you’re shopping for, these are the beauty deals to look out for. We’ll provide updates as they come in.

We have an inkling Glossier will unveil huge savings on Friday. For now, though, you can save up to $10 on sets like the Cloud Paint Duo and Eye Trio. Enjoy free shipping on orders over $40.

Sephora has already announced some of its Black Friday deals exclusively on its mobile app, but we won’t know the full scope of it until Friday. All we know is there will be great gifts under $15 from brands like Benefit, Tarte, Becca, Philosophy, and more.

Right now, save 30% on everything with the promo code SGBF19. Orders over $135 come with a free Mediheal sheet mask set, so go ahead and treat yourself!

Jun via Getty Images

The British beauty line is offering 30% off select products between now and December 2. Spend $125 and receive a free makeup bag for all of your beauty treasures. Spend $150 and receive a free makeup bag and full size Feline Flick eyeliner. Spend $175 and receive a free makeup bag, full size Feline Flick eyeliner and full size K.I.S.S.I.N.G lipstick in So Marilyn. That’s a lot of free stuff!

The word is from November 29 to December 2, you’ll get 20% off everything OR 30% off when you spend $120. If you’re new to the brand, we recommend trying out theGreen Clean makeup removing balm. It’s an award-winning makeup remover and face cleanser in one.

The Body Shop is having both in-store and online deals, but the ones online take the cake. Now until December 4, get 40% off everything as well as 25% off all gifts sets.

Drew Barrymore’s successful cruelty-free cosmetics line is already on sale now at Well.ca so we can only imagine how things will shape out on Friday.

misuma via Getty Images

According to numerous reports, the Japanese skincare brand will offer customers the chance to “pick a card,” revealing one of three mystery offers between November 28 and December 1.

Rumors are swirling that the most iconic skincare brand in the world is treating us to a Black Friday discount online from November 28 to December 2. 👀