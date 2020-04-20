Allan Gotlieb, Canada's Former Ambassador To The U.S., Dead At 92

TORONTO — Allan Gotlieb, a longtime public servant who was Canada’s ambassador to the United States during the Ronald Reagan administration, has died at the age of 92.
A death notice says Gotlieb died of cancer and Parkinson’s disease at his home in Toronto on Saturday.
Born in Winnipeg in 1928, Gotlieb became deputy minister of the department of communications in 1968 and was later named deputy minister of manpower and immigration in the federal government.
He became Canada’s ambassador to the United States in 1981 and held the position throughout Ronald Reagan’s administration, which ended in 1989.
Gotlieb penned five books, including “The Washington Diaries,” recounting his time in the U.S. capital.
He received the Outstanding Achievement Award for public service from the government of Canada and was named a Companion of the Order of Canada.
Gotlieb is survived by his sister, Judith Shotten, his daughter, Rachel and son, Marc, along with six grandchildren. He is predeceased by his daughter, Rebecca.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published on April 20, 2020.
With files from HuffPost Canada
