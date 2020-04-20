Allan Gotlieb, Canada's Former Ambassador To The U.S., Dead At 92

Terry Ashe via Getty Images Allan Gotlieb is photographed at the White House in Washington, D.C., in 1988. Gotlieb was Canada's ambassador to the U.S. from 1981 to 1989.

TORONTO — Allan Gotlieb, a longtime public servant who was Canada’s ambassador to the United States during the Ronald Reagan administration, has died at the age of 92.

A death notice says Gotlieb died of cancer and Parkinson’s disease at his home in Toronto on Saturday.

Born in Winnipeg in 1928, Gotlieb became deputy minister of the department of communications in 1968 and was later named deputy minister of manpower and immigration in the federal government.

He became Canada’s ambassador to the United States in 1981 and held the position throughout Ronald Reagan’s administration, which ended in 1989.