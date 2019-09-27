CALGARY — A judge who sentenced a man Friday to nine years in prison for killing his young grandson said the injuries he inflicted upon the five-year-old boy were appalling.

Allan Perdomo Lopez, 60, was found guilty of manslaughter last month in the 2015 death of Emilio Perdomo, who court heard was a happy and friendly boy in his home country of Mexico.

The trial heard that the boy’s mother allowed his grandfather to bring him to Canada for what she believed would be a better life.

Instead, the boy died of a traumatic brain injury five months after his arrival. He had bruises and scars, in various stages of healing, all over his body that weren’t visible in photos of him back in Mexico.

Died in hospital in 2015

Emilio was taken to a Calgary hospital unconscious on July 9, 2015. He didn’t wake up and died eight days later.

“His condition on admission to hospital was, in a word, appalling,” Queen’s Bench Justice Richard Neufeld said in his sentencing decision.

The Crown had proposed a prison sentence of 12 to 15 years, while the defence said six to eight years would be more appropriate.

Prosecutor Vicki Faulkner told court that Perdomo Lopez deserved a harsh sentence because he was in a position of trust over Emilio, a vulnerable and isolated little boy.

She also said the offender expressed no remorse, except for the consequences to himself, and referred to his grandson as a demon who needed to be cleansed from the house.