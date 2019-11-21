@AlmaasElman/Twitter Almaas Elman, a Somali-Canadian human rights activist, is seen here in a photo uploaded to her Twitter account from Mogadishu on Sept. 13, 2016. Media reports in Somalia say Elman was shot in her vehicle while heading to the airport.

The Somali government says a Somali-Canadian human rights activist and diplomat has been killed.

The Somali ministry of information says Almaas Elman was murdered in the capital city of Mogadishu.

The government said in a tweet that it is investigating and will bring those responsible to justice.

A Global Affairs Canada spokeswoman said the department was prepared to help the family.

“Our deepest thoughts and sympathies are with the family and friends of the Canadian citizen who died in a shooting in Somalia,” Natasha Nystrom said in an email Wednesday.

“Consular officials stand ready to provide consular services to the family.”

Watch: Amnesty says the U.S. is behind deadly strikes in Somalia. Story continues below.