Do almonds live up to the hype? According to science, yes!
The seeds provide a good source of fibre and protein, can keep you feeling full, and even reduce the appearance of wrinkles.
The almond’s versatility offers many ways to indulge, too.
Almond milk has gained popularity in recent years, both for the taste and as a dairy-free alternative. But be wary when selecting a brand, as some of the leading almond milk companies have been found to contain only a measly amount.
Almond butter is a fun alternative to nut-butter spreads. And almond oil can be used as a salad dressing or as a moisturizer.
Even just on their own, almonds serve as a great snack.
Watch the video above to see more of the benefits almonds have to offer.
18 Benefits Of Almonds
