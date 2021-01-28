Amanda Gorman Will Be Super Bowl's First Poet

We’re calling it: 2021 is the year of Amanda Gorman.

Earlier this month she mesmerized millions with a powerful performance at the U.S. presidential inauguration. In February, the 22-year-old is following up her achievement with a similarly historic one: Gorman will take the stage at this year’s Super Bowl, making her the first ever poet to perform at the sports event.

Around 750 vaccinated locals in central Florida and invited health-care workers will be in attendance for Gorman’s performance and the rest of the game on Feb. 7, CBS This Morning reports.

The @NFL has named three community leaders as honorary Super Bowl captains, and @TheAmandaGorman will be performing an original poem in their honor.



The highly televised athletic event isn’t known for its commitment to the performing arts, save for its show-stopping musical guests. But given how powerful the U.S.′ first Youth Poet Laureate’s rendition of her poem “The Hill We Climb” was on Jan. 20, it’s easy to see why organizers are broadening their horizons.

Watch Amanda Gorman, 22, recite her poem "The Hill We Climb" at the #inauguration

We’re betting the rest of the year shapes up brilliantly for the literary genius, who is a rising star in the world of publishing. Gorman has two books coming out in a few months: a paper edition of “The Hill We Climb” in March and a children’s book called Change Sings in the fall. Anticipation is at a fever pitch for both works.

Soaring interest in the inaugural poet Amanda Gorman drove preorders for her books so high that her publisher is printing three million copies of her upcoming books:

“I wrote Change Sings as a children’s anthem to remind young readers that they have the power to shape the world,” Gorman said in a promotional Instagram post.

With such a bright future ahead, we can only hope that Gorman and other wordsmiths like her can pave the way for more poetry everywhere.