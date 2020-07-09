In May, when Cordero was in the hospital, Kloots said she recorded Elvis crying to play for her husband. She would film videos for him every day, she wrote on Instagram, “so that when he wakes up, he can watch them and feel like he’s been with Elvis and I.”

Because of COVID-19 restrictions at the hospital where he was being treated, she wasn’t able to see him for 79 days, but when he was lucid enough, they were able to communicate on FaceTime.

She had hoped Cordero would be out of the hospital by Elvis’s first birthday on June 10. But when he wasn’t, Kloots threw a birthday party on her own. Friends and family drove by with signs and balloons wishing the toddler a happy birthday, and she and Cordero sang to their son, via FaceTime.