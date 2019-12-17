Amazing Last-Minute Gift Ideas That Will Arrive Before Christmas

HuffPost Canada Finds is committed to sourcing the best products that suit your needs. All of our picks are independently curated. At times, we may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Before you brave the mall on December 24 for last-minute gifts, let us bestow you with a Christmas miracle: Amazon Prime 1-day shipping. With their speedy one-day shipping, you’ll have access to millions of gifts to satisfy the whims of everyone on your shopping list.

You’ll also find your favourite brands, one-of-a-kind items along with the most sought-after gifts of the season. The best part is, there will be no consequences for your dillydallying. In fact, we’ve even done the heavy lifting for you with these great last-minute gift ideas.

Kombucha homebrew kit

If “Drink of the Year” was a real thing, the 2019 honours would go to kombucha. The fermented beverage easily took the crown from 2018’s cold pressed juice craze. The great thing about kombucha is it can be easily brewed from home. Given its widespread popularity, there’s likely someone in your life who would love to DIY their own ’buch.

Instant Pot

If your foodie friends don’t already own an Instant Pot, it’s your earthly duty to gift them the cooking contraption that won over a nation. The pressure cooker on steroids became a sensation for drastically cutting down cooking time and essentially doing it all.

Amazon Fire TV stick

A life-changing gift for 50 bucks? That’s exactly what the Amazon Fire TV Stick is. Just plug the device into your HDTV and you’ll have instant access to thousands of channels and apps. The Amazon Fire Stick is also compatible with your Alexa Voice Remote so you can control content without moving a muscle.

Macramé plant hangers

For the proud plant parents in your life, macramé hangers are sure to please. No matter where they choose to hang these intricate pot holders, they’ll add instant warmth and texture to the home.

Fire HD 8 tablet

For your loved one who’s always on the go, get them this 8-inch tablet with 16 GB. Allow them to enjoy millions of Kindle eBooks, games, and apps like Prime Video, Netflix, Spotify and more. Enhance your entertainment experience with features you only get from Amazon, including ASAP, X-Ray, Second Screen and Blue Shade.

Tayeka cold brew iced coffee maker

Save your friends money by giving the gift of homemade cold brew. The minimalist design is as attractive as it is useful. This coffee maker is capable of brewing up four servings at once with an airtight lid that locks in freshness and flavour.

Oral B Genius X toothbrush

This is the Tesla of toothbrushes. If there’s a hygiene enthusiast in your life, this AI-driven toothbrush is probably at the top of their wish list. The Genius X is able to recognize your brushing pattern while coaching you to brush to your highest potential.

Levi’s 501 original-fit jeans

Jeans don’t typically make great Christmas gifts, unless it’s a pair of Levi’s 501s. The universally flattering style from the iconic denim brand has been hailed “the greatest jeans of all time” and for good reason. They’re comfortable, stylish and like a fine wine, they seem to get better with age.

Trader Joe’s snacks gift set

Canadians have been lobbying for American grocery chain Trader Joe’s for some time to no avail. This is where you swoop in with a gift sent from food heaven. The Trader Joe’s gift set includes a collection of their best-selling snacks including dark chocolate peanut butter cups.

IKICH herb grinder

