WestJet Sells Its Boeing 767s To Amazon

Stephen Brashear via Getty Images An Amazon-branded Boeing 767 freighter at the Seattle Seafair Air Show on Aug. 5, 2016 in Seattle, Wash. The company has announced its first purchase of cargo jets, after building a fleet with leased ones.

Amazon has bought all four of WestJet’s Boeing 767 jets as part of its first aircraft purchase, the online retail giant announced Tuesday.

The planes, which Amazon bought last March, are being converted and will join the retailer’s air cargo fleet later this year, Amazon said in a statement.

Seven other airplanes, which Amazon bought from United Airlines, will join the fleet in 2022.

Calgary-based WestJet says it removed its Boeing 767s from service last year and shifted to Boeing 787 Dreamliners, CBC News reported.

Watch: Amazon reveals self-driving robo-taxi. Story continues below.