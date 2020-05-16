NurPhoto via Getty Images An Amazon associate picks items from a mobile shelving unit at a fulfillment centre in Orlando, Fla., April 12, 2019. Amazon says it will be ending its pandemic-related pay incentives for workers in its Canadian warehouses.

Amazon says it will be ending its pandemic-related pay incentives for workers in its Canadian warehouses at the end of the month. Company spokesperson Kelly Cheeseman confirmed Saturday the online retail giant will stop paying employees the extra $2 per hour and double overtime incentives they had been receiving since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Watch: Amazon’s Jeff Bezos on track to become a trillionaire. Story continues below.

Amazon’s pay incentives were initially supposed to end at the end of April but the company extended the program in the U.S. and Canada through May 30. The retail company has been criticized by employees in the U.S. and Canada for allegedly not doing enough to protect workers from COVID-19 and for not offering adequate support to employees who fall sick from the virus. The news comes amid speculation in the media that Amazon founder Jeff Bezos could become the world’s first trillionaire ― a prediction analysis firm Comparisun said could come true by 2026. Bezos is currently the world’s richest known person, but is far from the trillion-dollar mark with a net worth of US$134 billion.