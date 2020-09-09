DENIS CHARLET via Getty Images An Amazon logistics centre is seen here in northern France on April 16, 2020. Ten of Amazon's 16 distribution centres in Canada will be located in Ontario as of 2021.

TORONTO — Amazon says it will open two new distribution centres in Ontario that will create more than 2,500 new full-time jobs.

The online retailer says a new warehouse in Hamilton, Ont., will have more than 1,500 employees who will pack and ship small items such as books, electronics and toys.

A new location in Ajax, Ont., will have more than 1,000 employees who will pack and ship large items such as sports equipment, patio furniture, pet food and other household goods.