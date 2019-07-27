Petition To Fine Amber Alert Complainers Who Call 911 Reaches Nearly 100K

Creator Dalia Monacelli said Amber Alerts have woken her up, but all she remembered about them “was being worried about the girl and praying she would be found safe.”

The petition, which had over 98,000 signatures on Saturday evening, is directed at Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Doug Downey, the province’s attorney general.

A change.org petition to fine people who call 911 to complain about Amber Alerts has reached nearly 100,000 signatures.

Screenshot/Change.org A screenshot of the change.org petition calling for people to be fined if they call 911 to complain about Amber Alerts.

The petition picked up steam on Thursday after an Amber Alert was sent out in the middle of the night to help locate a two-year-old girl who had allegedly been abducted by her father. Police eventually found the girl and arrested her father along with three others.

Despite the alert helping to safely locate the child, the complaints still poured in, according to a Brantford police news release.

“The Brantford Police Service has been inundated by numerous phone calls to our Communications Section, 9-1-1, and to our public email account. One person has called and complained 11 times; this is being investigated,” the force said in a statement Thursday.

“[We] would like to remind the public that contacting the police service to complain takes resources away from legitimate police investigations. When a child is abducted, it is our duty to utilize any and all resources available to facilitate a lawful investigation, and to locate the child as soon as possible.”

Complaints common after alerts

Ever since the AlertReady emergency broadcast system was implemented earlier this year, there has been an influx of people calling 911 to complain about the loud notification waking them up when they’re sent in the middle of the night.

Many complainants also said the alerts were unnecessary because they couldn’t do anything to help or were located too far from where the child was last seen.

Monacelli said she started the petition because the 911 line is meant for emergencies — other police matters should be directed to a station’s number. She said it’s why she proposed fining people tying up the emergency line to complain — keeping dispatchers from helping people in urgent situations.

“People have to understand that when they dial 911, they are taking time and personnel away from actual emergencies and that these actions could COST LIVES!” Monacelli wrote in the petition, which was launched two weeks ago.

“Make sure these non-emergency callers get fined for their crime!”

Two-minute disruption

“I can’t even begin to describe how disappointing and upsetting it is to read the comments, emails and calls to our communications bureau complaining about receiving an Amber Alert late at night,” Akhil Mooken, a Peel police media relations officer, tweeted in February after an Amber Alert went out.

The alert was for 11-year-old Riya Rajkumar, who was found dead a few hours later. The alert helped police find her dad, who had allegedly abducted and killed her.

The girl’s father Roopesh Rajkumar was charged in her death, but later died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.