Amber Alert Issued In Alberta After 14-Month-Old Child Goes Missing

Darryl Dyck/THE CANADIAN PRESS The RCMP logo is seen here in Surrey, B.C., on April 13, 2018.

An Amber Alert is in effect for northwest and central Alberta after a toddler was allegedly abducted by his father near Hinton.

Waylon Armstrong was taken from his home in Brule by his father, Cody Armstrong, Alberta Emergency Alert said in a statement issued early Friday morning.

The alleged abduction of the 14-month-old child took place at around 2:30 a.m. MT, according to authorities. The toddler has blond hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a onesie with moose on them.