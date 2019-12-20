NEWS
Amber Alert Issued In Alberta After 14-Month-Old Child Goes Missing

The boy was allegedly abducted by his father near Hinton.

An Amber Alert is in effect for northwest and central Alberta after a toddler was allegedly abducted by his father near Hinton. 

Waylon Armstrong was taken from his home in Brule by his father, Cody Armstrong, Alberta Emergency Alert said in a statement issued early Friday morning.

The alleged abduction of the 14-month-old child took place at around 2:30 a.m. MT, according to authorities. The toddler has blond hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a onesie with moose on them. 

Cody Armstrong is described as five feet, nine inches tall, weighing around 77 kilograms. The father has blond hair, brown eyes and was wearing a grey shirt with grey long johns. He is believed to be driving a green 2002 GMC Sierra with Alberta licence plate BSF 3524.

Authorities warn if you see this vehicle, do not approach it. It was last spotted leaving a residence in Brule, which is located 314 kilometres west of Edmonton.

Anyone with information about the child’s whereabouts should contact Hinton RCMP at 780-865-5544. For more information, visit the Alberta Emergency Alert website

