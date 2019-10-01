An Amber Alert has been issued for five children who were last seen in Jordan, Ont.
Police say Evelyn, Mattias, Sovereign, Eska and Magnus MacDermid were last seen on Sept. 19. According to the alert, they might be headed towards Toronto in a gold pickup truck driven by 49-year-old Ian MacDermid.
MacDermid is the children’s father, according to a Niagara Police press release. An investigation by the service’s Child Abuse Unit identified concerns for the “welfare and safety of the children.”
The MacDermid children were under a temporary custody order and were taken from their home between Sept. 19 to Sept. 25, police said. Const. Phil Gavin said the children were reported missing in the last 24 hours by Family and Children Services Niagara.
MacDermid is described as 6 ft. and 280 lbs. with blue eyes, blonde hair and a beard. Const. Gavin said the family had previously resided in the Toronto area and have ties there, so police suspect they could be headed there.
All the children are described as being of Asian descent.
The youngest child is five-year-old Evalyn, she’s three ft. eight inches, 40 lbs. with long black hair and brown eyes.
Mattias is a 10-year-old boy standing at four ft. eight inches, 80 lbs and with light brown caramel hair and brown eyes.
Sovereign is an 11-year-old girl, 140 lbs, five ft. two inches, with long black hair and brown eyes.
Eska is an 13-year-old, five ft. one inch, 70 lbs with long brown hair and brown eyes.
Magnus is a 14-year-old boy, five ft. six inches, 110 lbs with spikey black hair and glasses.
Anyone with information is asked to call their local police or submit an anonymous tip through CrimeStoppers.