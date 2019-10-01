Composit/Niagara Regional Police Service A photo composite of the five MacDermid childen and their father, Ian, who police suspect took them.

An Amber Alert has been issued for five children who were last seen in Jordan, Ont.

Police say Evelyn, Mattias, Sovereign, Eska and Magnus MacDermid were last seen on Sept. 19. According to the alert, they might be headed towards Toronto in a gold pickup truck driven by 49-year-old Ian MacDermid.

MacDermid is the children’s father, according to a Niagara Police press release. An investigation by the service’s Child Abuse Unit identified concerns for the “welfare and safety of the children.”

The MacDermid children were under a temporary custody order and were taken from their home between Sept. 19 to Sept. 25, police said. Const. Phil Gavin said the children were reported missing in the last 24 hours by Family and Children Services Niagara.