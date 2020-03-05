Amber Alert Issued For 14-Year-Old Last Seen In Toronto

TORONTO — An Amber Alert has been issued in Ontario for a 14-year-old who Toronto police say was abducted in the northwestern part of the city.
Police said in a tweet Wednesday night that they are “extremely concerned” for the safety of Shammah Jolayemi.
The teen was last seen Wednesday at 8:25 a.m. ET in the Toronto area of Jane Street and Driftwood Avenue, police said.
Const. Michelle Flannery, a spokesperson for Toronto police, said investigators do not know who abducted Shammah.
Investigators said a black Jeep Wrangler with oversize front tires and a front push bar with round fog lights was seen in the area where the teen was believed to be abducted. No licence plate for the vehicle has been provided.
Police said they also want to speak to the teen’s stepbrother, Olalekan Osikoya.
Shammah is described as about six feet tall with a slim build and short, dark brown hair. He was wearing a grey hoody, grey track pants with a thin orange stripe, a shiny black puffy coat and black and yellow Air Jordan shoes.
Police are urging anyone who sees the teen to immediately call 911. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call police at 416-808-3100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.
With files from HuffPost Canada
This report by The Canadian Press was first published on March 5, 2020.
Also on HuffPost: