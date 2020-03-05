Amber Alert Issued For 14-Year-Old Last Seen In Toronto

Toronto Police Service/Twitter Shammah Jolayemi, 14, is seen here in a photo provided by Toronto police. Anyone who sees this teen is urged to immediately call 911.

TORONTO — An Amber Alert has been issued in Ontario for a 14-year-old who Toronto police say was abducted in the northwestern part of the city.

Police said in a tweet Wednesday night that they are “extremely concerned” for the safety of Shammah Jolayemi.

The teen was last seen Wednesday at 8:25 a.m. ET in the Toronto area of Jane Street and Driftwood Avenue, police said.

Const. Michelle Flannery, a spokesperson for Toronto police, said investigators do not know who abducted Shammah.