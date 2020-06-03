(Reuters) ― AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc said on Wednesday there were “substantial doubts” about its ability to continue operating, if the company was forced to keep its theaters closed for a longer period because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Movie theaters worldwide have been shut since mid-March to help contain the spread of the novel coronavirus and many potential box-office draws such as “Top Gun: Maverick”, the new James Bond film “No Time To Die” and Walt Disney’s “Mulan” have been pushed later into the year.

In the United States, individual states are now considering when to allow businesses to reopen.

“We cannot predict when or if our business will return to normal levels,” the world’s largest movie theater operator said in a regulatory filing.