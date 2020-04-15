Amy Schumer Changes Son’s Name To Spare Him A Lifetime Of Jokes

Amy Schumer and husband Chris Fischer have changed the name of their firstborn son after realizing they made a bit of a funny mistake with his moniker.

The comedian explained the name swap for their 11-month-old on her podcast, “3 Girls, 1 Keith” ― and apparently, some people saw this coming.

“So, do you guys know that Gene ― our baby’s name ― is officially changed?” Schumer said to co-hosts Rachel Feinstein, Bridget Everett and Keith Robinson during an episode released Tuesday on Spotify.

“It’s now Gene David Fischer. It was Gene Attell Fischer, but we realized that we, by accident, named our son ‘Genital,’” she said “Gene Attell sounds like ‘genital.’”

The guest on the show, actor and comedian Claudia O’Doherty, said her mom had noted the “genital” issue.

“My mom pointed that out to me actually,” O’Doherty said to laughs from the hosts. “My mom was like, ‘Amy’s called her son “genital.”’ And I was like, ‘What are you talking about?’ And then, she was right.”

“And then, ‘genital fissure,’” someone on the podcast added, to which Schumer agreed and repeated her son’s former name so it sounded like “genital fissure.”

Even some media outlets thought the baby’s name was a prank when Schumer announced it back in May 2019.

Schumer and her husband originally gave Gene the middle name “Attell” after her friend, comedian Dave Attell. The “I Feel Pretty” actor said that Attell didn’t mind the name change.