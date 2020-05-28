Ex-Parti Quebecois Leader Andre Boisclair Facing Sexual Assault Charges

MONTREAL — Former Parti Quebecois leader Andre Boisclair is facing charges that he used a weapon to commit a sexual assault six years ago. An arrest warrant signed by a Quebec court judge and dated May 27 says the alleged assault took place in Montreal on Jan. 8, 2014, and that a second person participated. Under the terms of the warrant Boisclair needs to present himself at a police station before appearing in court to be formally charged.

The Canadian Press Images Former leader of the Parti Quebecois, Andre Boisclair, attends an event in Montreal on April 26, 2018.