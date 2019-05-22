Scheer Accuses Liberals Of ‘Trying To Import’ Abortion Fight From U.S.

Jonathan Hayward/CP Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer speaks at the Vancouver Board of Trade in Vancouver on Apr. 12, 2019.

“As I’ve said many, many times before, the Conservative government will not reopen this debate. I’ve been very clear on this,” Scheer said.

Speaking to reporters in Aylmer, Ont., Scheer was asked if he would allow his MPs to introduce private member’s bills dealing with abortion rights and, if so, let his caucus vote freely on the issue.

Scheer’s party has faced criticism from the Liberals this month after a reported 12 Tory MPs attended an anti-abortion rally on Parliament Hill weeks ago.

Andrew Scheer reiterated Wednesday that a Conservative government would not revisit the abortion debate, but was less clear about how he’d handle Tory MPs who might seek to do just that through private member’s legislation.

The Tory leader then accused Liberals of seeking to “divide Canadians” to distract from their “record of failure” and scandals.

“They are literally trying to import a divisive issue from the United States to spread fear and engage in fear-mongering here to distract from their record,” he said, referencing the recent push by certain U.S. states to restrict or ban abortion.

“I’ve made it very clear, we will not reopen this debate.”

When asked if that was a different stance than the one he took during the Tory leadership race, Scheer responded he has always said “a Conservative government under my leadership will not reopen this issue.”

Private member’s bills and motions can be moved by members of Parliament who are not part of cabinet and do not serve as parliamentary secretaries. They are generally considered free votes in the House of Commons. Private member’s bills don’t often become law.

Trudeau calls on Tories to ‘defend women’s rights’

HuffPost Canada asked Scheer’s office to clarify if he would or would not permit Tory MPs to initiate private member’s bills related to abortion.

“As Mr. Scheer has said several times before, he will not reopen the debate on this issue,” Daniel Schow, the Tory leader’s press secretary, said in an email. “It’s quite frankly appalling how casually Justin Trudeau and the Liberals are willing to divide Canadians on this deeply divisive issue.”

Trudeau told reporters in Vancouver Wednesday that Canadians deserve to know if their government will stand up for a woman’s right to choose.

“The discussion on whether or not someone is going to allow a debate to reopen or not is a complete distraction,” the prime minister said. “The issue is, will Conservative politicians stand up and defend women’s rights. That is the one thing they won’t answer.”

2 Tory MPs sponsoring petitions on abortion

Two Conservative MPs — Ontario’s Harold Albrecht and Alberta’s Jim Eglinski — are currently sponsoring online petitions from private citizens dealing with reproductive rights. As with other e-petitions sponsored by MPs, 500 valid signatures over a period of 120 days will trigger an official government response.

The petition sponsored by Eglinski calls for the government of Canada to “initiate a respectful debate” in the House with the intent of forming an all-party committee to “draft a bill governing the conduct of abortion in Canada.”

The petition sponsored by Albrecht calls on the government to pass legislation to recognize abortion as a procedure that is not “medically necessary” — making it inelligible for public funding.

Eglinski’s office did not respond to interview requests. Albrecht repeated Scheer’s position in an emailed statement.

“The Leader of the Conservative Party has been clear: a Conservative government led by Andrew Scheer will not re-open the abortion debate,” Albrecht said in the statement. “Unlike Justin Trudeau and the Liberal Party, the Conservative Party respects that MPs have different views on this and many other issues.”