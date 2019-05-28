OTTAWA — Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer says if he is elected prime minister in the fall, he’ll want to make sure the CBC is telling enough Canadian stories.

In an interview with The Canadian Press this week, Scheer said he’d like to scrutinize the national public broadcaster to see that it is “focusing on Canadian stories.”

“It’s appropriate to look and say — when the CBC was first introduced decades ago, there wasn’t the ability to get content on smartphones, there wasn’t the ability to get hundreds and hundreds of channels on TV through satellites,” Scheer said.

‘Core mandate’

“We have a situation now where we have a much different model when it comes to news and media and content creation — and it’s time that we look at how the CBC fits into all of that.”

Scheer also pointed to an increased focus on international stories and, in particular, American politics across all CBC platforms in recent years.

“When we look and see how much coverage is devoted on CBC to U.S. politics, the inner workings of U.S. politics, making sure that it’s focused on the things that are going on here in Canada — I think that’s something that many Canadians have said we should ensure that it’s focused on the core mandate of being concentrated on Canada.”

A CBC spokesperson defended the international focus, saying the corporation is focused on covering news wherever it happens, to help Canadians understand the implications of important events.

