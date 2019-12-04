Justin Tang/CP Conservative leader Andrew Scheer speaks to caucus on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Dec. 4, 2019.

OTTAWA — Opposition Conservatives are looking ahead to the return of Parliament Thursday as an opportunity to change the channel after weeks of very public party in-fighting around the future of leader Andrew Scheer. In a public speech to Conservative MPs and senators Wednesday, Scheer covered much of the same ground he’s trod on for weeks following the October election: that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is responsible for dividing the country, weakening Canada’s reputation on the world stage and setting up dangerous conditions in the event of an economic downturn. But, Scheer promised, something new will come with the resumption of the House of Commons: an emboldened Opposition that won’t let do him whatever he wants. “In this minority Parliament, we are putting him on notice,” Scheer said. “We are not going to let them get away with anything.” Watch: Scheer says Liberals are ‘on notice’

Scheer accused Trudeau of dragging his feet on bringing back Parliament, saying he was doing it in part because he feared the force of his opponents. While the Conservatives may be styled “Her Majesty’s Loyal Opposition,” Canadians should understand where their loyalty lies, Scheer said. “Our loyalty is not to the government, our loyalty is to the Canadian people,” he said. “And when the prime minister puts his agenda ahead of the good of all Canadians he will indeed find himself opposed.” However Scheer himself is facing questions of loyalty and opposition from within his own ranks. The failure of the Conservatives to capture a majority during the election has frustrated many within the party, who felt forming government ought to have been within their sights given the myriad scandals plaguing the Liberals. Organized campaigns to unseat Scheer at April’s party convention, or force him to retire ahead of that, have been launched and both prominent Conservatives and grassroots members have spoken out against the need for Scheer to change or go.