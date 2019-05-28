Engage Canada screengrab A screengrab of an Engage Canada attack ad targeting Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer.

OTTAWA — Conservative Andrew Scheer is being painted in a new attack ad as a weak leader who will give tax breaks to the rich and slash health care services. Engage Canada, a union-backed coalition of progressives, says it is targeting five dozen ridings in vote-rich areas, notably seats in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton areas and in cities in Southwestern Ontario, such as Kitchener-Waterloo, London and Windsor. Watch the ad:

The group’s spokesperson, Tabitha Bernard, told HuffPost Canada that the television and digital ads were launched Tuesday in an effort to brand the Tory leader ahead of the election. “The Conservatives haven’t succeeded in defining their own leader,” she wrote in an email. “The research we conducted revealed that Canadians don’t know Andrew Scheer.” Engage Canada hopes the image of a bobblehead Scheer bizarrely grinning under the tag line “Yes-man to the 1%” will leave a lasting impression with voters. In the 30-second ad, a Scheer bobblehead smiles through accusations that he said yes to tax cuts for the richest Canadians (based on the fact that he voted against the Liberals’ tax increase to those reporting income above $200,000); that he would say yes to tax cuts for big business (based on comments from other Conservative MPs); and an allegation he would cut health care services, as Ontario Premier Doug Ford attempted to do. “Scheer’s weakness will cost you,” the ad states.