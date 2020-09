GEOFF ROBINS via Getty Images Conservative MP Andrew Scheer is seen here in Regina on Oct. 22, 2019. The former Conservative leader will be the party's infrastructure critic under new leader Erin O'Toole.

OTTAWA — Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole continued Tuesday to reshape his party’s presence in the House of Commons ahead of Parliament’s return later this month. The list of who will sit on the Opposition front benches as the critics for the Liberal government ministries is a mix of those who backed O’Toole in his leadership campaign, those who backed his rivals and several key players in the party who had remained entirely neutral in the race. Among them: his predecessor Andrew Scheer, who will serve as infrastructure critic; Ontario’s Pierre Poilievre, who remains as finance critic; and Alberta MP Michelle Rempel Garner, who will take on the health portfolio.

Ontario MP Michael Chong is taking a big step up to become the Conservatives’ critic for foreign affairs, considered one of the most high-profile portfolios. That was the portfolio O’Toole himself was granted in 2017 after he lost the leadership race that year to Scheer. After that contest, Scheer had to find key posts for several other MPs who had challenged him and lost; Chong, who had also run, was given the infrastructure post Scheer occupies now. In his mix, Scheer left out only two of his rivals: Kellie Leitch, who had been heavily criticized for calling for a “values test” for immigrants, and Brad Trost, who had placed fourth in the race with strong support from social conservatives. Trost later left politics, and went on to back Ontario MP Derek Sloan for the leadership in the recent race. Sloan also ran a campaign strongly aimed at social conservatives, and finished last. Though he was the only other MP in the race, he didn’t get a seat on O’Toole’s front bench. Watch: O’Toole says unity and positivity are key to Conservative success. Story continues below.

Marilyn Gladu, another Ontario MP who had tried to enter the contest but couldn’t meet the qualifications, was given a minor post from O’Toole — she’ll keep watch on the portion of the federal economic development portfolio that hands out cash to southern Ontario. The Conservatives will meet for the first time Wednesday since O’Toole won the leadership last month. “In the coming weeks, we will be presenting a plan to put hardworking Canadians first, lead our nation out of this crisis and rebuild our great country,” he said in a statement unveiling his critics list Tuesday. The Liberal plan on that score is also landing in the coming weeks, in the form of a throne speech that will be followed by a vote of confidence in their minority government.

It’s time to take another look at the Conservative Party. Meet our Shadow Cabinet. We are here to fight for you and your family. pic.twitter.com/dHTD3aC6YZ — Erin O'Toole (@ErinOTooleMP) September 8, 2020