Cole Burston/CP Conservative Party of Canada leader Andrew Scheer speaks at an event in Toronto on May 28, 2019.

OTTAWA — Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer is putting Canada’s money where his mouth is, promising to increase health and social transfer payments by at least three per cent every year should he become prime minister. In a letter to provincial and territorial premiers released Thursday, Scheer said he wants to spell out his commitment in writing because he anticipates his opponents will misrepresent his position on health care funding once next month’s federal election campaign gets underway. “I want you to have my word in writing that I will maintain and increase that funding,” he wrote.

I know how important stable federal funding is to ensure quality public health care and social programs.

Millions of Canadians rely on the public health care system, be it for mundane check-ups or more momentous life events like the birth of a child, life-saving treatments and caring for aging parents, said Scheer, whose party has been branded with a reputation for embracing austerity at the expense of social programs. Canadians count on education, social assistance, early learning, child care and other programs supported by the Canada Social Transfer, and Canadians need to be able to count on stable and predictable federal dollars, he added. "Stable federal funding is important to ensure a quality public health care system in your province." Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has already started evoking the name of Ontario Premier Doug Ford, accusing Conservatives of being "for the people" on the campaign trail, but quickly turning to "cuts" to services once elected. "For the People" was Ford's election campaign slogan.