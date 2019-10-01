Scheer Says Liberal Immigration Levels Are ‘Reasonable’

Jonathan Hayward/CP Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer addresses the media during a morning announcement in Toronto on Oct. 1, 2019.

OTTAWA — Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer said the Liberals’ immigration levels — of 350,000 people by 2021 — seem “reasonable” to him, during a CBC interview Tuesday. Scheer made the comment on a special CBC News program “The National Presents: Face to Face with the Federal Party Leaders” but he left the door open for those targets to change should he become prime minister. Host Rosemary Barton pressed Scheer for some clarity on what immigration levels would look like should Conservatives form government. “If the target right now is 350,000 by 2021, is that about what you’re looking at?” Barton asked. “I think that’s reasonable, yeah,” Scheer said, adding “as long as that’s coming from facts, from evidence, from a look at the situation, and an understanding of where our society has needs — then absolutely.” Watch: Scheer delivers speech about immigration plans

It’s the first time that Scheer has given an indicator for a federal immigration level he finds sensible. The Consevative leader has previously treaded the conversation carefully, stating that such figures shouldn’t be politicized. He called the topic of immigration numbers a “red herring” in a policy speech in May. Scheer pledged that should he become prime minister, he would set levels to reflect the country’s “best interests.” “Now that number may change every year, and I’m not going to get into a political debate or, worse, an auction about immigration numbers,” he said at the time. Scheer’s comment to the CBC comes two days after the Liberals released their election platform pledging to make “modest and responsible” increases to immigration. Last year, the federal government unveiled a new plan to bump admissions from 310,000 in 2018 to 350,000 by 2021. Immigration has been the source of much debate in the House of Commons, particularly around the federal government’s handling of irregular border crossers.