11/11/2019 12:53 EST

Andrew Scheer Wants House Of Commons To Open Before End Of November

It's up to the prime minister to decide when MPs return to Parliament.

  • Canadian Press
Justin Tang/CP
Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer is surrounded by members of his caucus as he speaks to reporters following a caucus meeting on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Nov. 6, 2019.

OTTAWA — Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer is calling on the prime minister to open Parliament on Nov. 25.

That’s five days after Justin Trudeau is scheduled to swear in a new cabinet following last month’s election.

Scheer’s spokesman Simon Jefferies says the country is more divided than ever and Trudeau needs to bring the House of Commons back immediately to address urgent issues.

Asking for that to happen on Nov. 25 will be one of the Opposition leader’s requests of Trudeau when the two meet on Tuesday.

Watch: Conservative leader Andrew Scheer thwarts possible leadership review by MPs. Story continues below video.

 

Jefferies says Scheer will also outline specific items Conservatives want to see in the throne speech, saying they’ll be based on the party’s own priorities for the next Parliament.

The Liberals won 157 seats in last month’s vote, forming a minority government, with the Conservatives in second place with 121 MPs.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Nov. 11, 2019.

