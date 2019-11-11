Justin Tang/CP Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer is surrounded by members of his caucus as he speaks to reporters following a caucus meeting on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Nov. 6, 2019.

OTTAWA — Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer is calling on the prime minister to open Parliament on Nov. 25.

That’s five days after Justin Trudeau is scheduled to swear in a new cabinet following last month’s election.

Scheer’s spokesman Simon Jefferies says the country is more divided than ever and Trudeau needs to bring the House of Commons back immediately to address urgent issues.

Asking for that to happen on Nov. 25 will be one of the Opposition leader’s requests of Trudeau when the two meet on Tuesday.

Watch: Conservative leader Andrew Scheer thwarts possible leadership review by MPs. Story continues below video.