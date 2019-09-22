Frank Gunn/THE CANADIAN PRESS Federal Conservative leader Andrew Scheer makes a campaign announcement in Saint John, N.B. on Friday September 20, 2019.

OTTAWA — Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer accused the Liberals of wanting to decriminalize all illicit drugs Sunday — something the Grits say they have no plans to do. Speaking to reporters in Prince Edward Island, Scheer was asked to respond to the Green Party’s platform proposal to decriminalize all drugs as a way of addressing the alarming opioid crisis across the country. Last year, a person died every two hours in cases related to opioids. Ninety-four per cent of those deaths were accidental and 73 per cent involved fentanyl poisoning or fentanyl-related poisoning. Green Party Leader Elizabeth May announced last week that her party would increase funding to help community organizations test drugs to ensure people have access to a screened supply, as well as the medical support required to combat their addiction. Watch: Scheer promises better supports for veterans

She called the number of opioid-related deaths a “national health emergency” and said drug addiction has to stop being treated as a criminal issue. “It’s hard to stand up as a national party leader and say it’s time to decriminalize all illicit drugs,” she said this weekend on the campaign trail. “[But] it’s what we have to do. We have to take emergency steps in an emergency situation. ... “If it is decriminalized, people won’t be afraid to go get help.” Scheer said he doesn’t think that is the solution. “I believe that focus should be on getting people off of drugs, harmful drugs, addictive drugs … ensuring that the programs and services are in place,” he said. Then, he added: “I know decriminalization is something that the Liberals are pursuing and contemplating. I can assure you that our party is not.” The Liberal party says it is neither pursuing nor contemplating decriminalizing all illicit drugs. “That is not in our plans,” spokeswoman Eleanore Catenaro told HuffPost Canada. The Tories pointed to a policy proposal that was supported by grassroot Liberals and caucus members at the Grits’ 2018 policy convention. But Trudeau said then what Catenaro repeated Sunday.