Andrew Scheer Disagrees With MMIWG Inquiry’s Finding Of 'Genocide'

Sean Kilpatrick/CP Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer talks to the media in the foyer of the House of Commons on June 10, 2019.

OTTAWA — Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer says “genocide” isn’t the right word to describe what’s been done to generations of Indigenous women and girls in Canada.

Speaking on Parliament Hill, Scheer says the deaths and abuse inflicted on Indigenous women are “heartbreaking” and need addressing, but calling them a genocide would mean inviting international action and scrutiny that aren’t warranted.

The federal inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls released its final report a week ago.