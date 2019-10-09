Carlos Osorio / Reuters Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer campaigns for the upcoming election in Mississauga, Ont., on Oct. 8, 2019.

OTTAWA — Andrew Scheer’s promise to close a “loophole” in the Safe Third Country Agreement is “specious,” according to a refugee law expert. The Conservative leader made the announcement Wednesday at the Canada-U.S. border crossing at Roxham Road in Saint-Bernard-de-Lacolle, Que. It was one policy item he proposed to “restore public confidence in Canada’s immigration system.” The agreement applies at official ports of entry and requires prospective refugee claimants who want to come to Canada to return to the first safe country in which they arrived to start the process there. Sharry Aiken, a refugee law expert and associate professor at Queen’s University, told HuffPost Canada that “it’s not really possible to close the loophole unilaterally.” The agreement, she said, was predicated on the fact that Canada-U.S. border is large and mostly unpatrolled. “Even if we had an agreement that applied across the entire land border, how would it be enforced?” Aiken asked, adding that the pact would have to be renegotiated with the United States. “So it’s a bit specious to suggest that the loophole can be readily closed.” Watch: Scheer promises to enforce a more ‘vigilant’ immigration policy. Story continues below video

Since U.S. President Donald Trump signed his executive order on immigration in 2017 and proposed removing asylum protections for most Central American migrants, Canada has seen an increase in the number of irregular border crossers arriving between official Canada-U.S. ports of entry. Nearly 50,000 people have crossed into Canada at Roxham Road since 2017, according to CBC News. Irregular border crossers are often warned of arrest before they enter Canada. It is legal for anyone to make an asylum claim after they enter Canada. Scheer said he would be open renegotiating the Safe Third Country Agreement with the U.S., but offered no details when asked to elaborate on how a Conservative government would close the loophole. “I believe it’s in both countries’ mutual benefit to have this situation resolved on a bilateral basis,” he said. Scheer also proposed to hire an additional 250 Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) enforcement officers, and pledged to deploy more Immigration and Refugee Board judges to the “hot spots of illegal border crossers” to expedite processing times for claims. Because the Immigration and Refugee Board is an independent quasi-judicial tribunal, that policy pledge would require law reform, Aiken said.

Irregular border crosses tend to move to metropolitan areas after crossing the border, where Immigration and Refugee Board offices and hearing rooms are typically located. “I don’t understand the rationale for suggesting that the board should move its offices to the border,” Aiken said. “It’s not as though refugee claims are adjudicated on a sidewalk.” Asylum seekers are greeted by frontline CBSA officers and face Canadian Security Intelligence Service checks when they enter the country. This first step in the immigration process helps determine an individual’s admissibility before cases are put to an Immigration and Refugee Board judge. Scheer evokes name of notorious gang during announcement The Liberal government included measures in an omnibus budget bill earlier this year to introduce new rules to prevent “asylum shopping.” Under the legal changes, migrants who’ve made similar claims in “safe” countries, including Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and the United States, would be ineligible for asylum in Canada. On Wednesday, the Conservative leader pledged to prioritize migrants from the “world’s most dangerous countries”— and evoked the name of a notorious Central American gang. “We will also closely monitor those considered to be a threat for criminality, especially MS-13 gang members,” Scheer said.

Christinne Muschi / Reuters A line of asylum seekers who identified themselves as from Haiti wait to enter into Canada from Roxham Road in Champlain, N.Y. on Aug. 7, 2017.