GEOFF ROBINS via Getty Images "Here's to 'Paw Patrol,' and to capitalism," Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer said in a video posted to social media on Sunday. He's seen here at a press conference in Regina, on Oct. 22, 2019.

In case there was any doubt, Andrew Scheer stands firmly behind both free-market capitalism and the messages conveyed by the animated children’s show “Paw Patrol.” The Conservative leader made that clear in a new video posted to his social media accounts on Sunday.

Scheer was responding to a CBC news article from earlier this month, titled “Does Paw Patrol encourage our kids to embrace capitalism?” The story quotes King’s University College sociology professor Liam Kennedy, who specializes in criminal justice.

Kennedy told the CBC that he takes issue with the show’s depiction of the government as corrupt and ineffectual, with the Paw Patrol — a group of do-gooder dogs — acting as a stand-in police force. He chronicled what he called the show’s “tenets of neoliberalism” in an academic article.

In his video, Scheer took issue with the very premise of Kennedy’s research, his study’s findings, and the CBC’s coverage of that research.

“Sometimes a children’s show is just a children’s show. Not everything needs to be hyper-analyzed through a social justice warrior worldview,” Scheer said.