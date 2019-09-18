Frank Gunn/THE CANADIAN PRESS Federal Conservative leader Andrew Scheer at a campaign event in Hamilton, Ont. on Sept. 18, 2019.

HAMILTON — Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer says he would overcome legal objections to building new petroleum pipelines by fast tracking any cases right to the Supreme Court.

Scheer has long been critical of the Liberal government for spending $4.5 billion to buy the Trans Mountain pipeline when legal challenges gave private company Kinder Morgan Canada cold feet about proceeding with the expansion.

Scheer says Ottawa has to invoke federal jurisdiction to get important projects built but he has not until now explained what that would mean in practice.

